Tractor-trailer tanker crashes into Gardner Webb University building

Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – A tractor-trailer tanker crashed into the Spangler Hall building on the campus of Gardner Webb University Monday morning, causing an active fuel leak.

According to Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue, the accident happened at 8:05 a.m. Monday, June 15.

As emergency crews got to the scene they found a large semi partially in the building with an active fuel leak. The Cleveland County Hazmat Team was contacted along with other resources that were needed, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no one was in that part of the building at the time of the crash.

“This is an ongoing incident and units will be on scene throughout the day,” Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue said Monday.

