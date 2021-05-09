Two-year-old child injured in possible drive-by shooting in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A two-year-old child was injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, local officials have confirmed with Fox 46.

The incident happened in Lawndale in a residential area along Douglas Street near Gold Street and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is saying it was a possible drive-by shooting.

Cleveland County deputies are investigating the scene where they say a 2-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. The toddler’s condition is unknown and no arrests have been made @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Q8aHklfWqC — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) May 9, 2021

The child was inside the front of a home when hit and was airlifted to Charlotte to be treated. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time but the child was alert when paramedics arrived.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the case is extremely fluid and they hope to have more details Sunday night or Monday morning. No arrests have been made.

They say it’s uncommon for drive-bys in Lawndale and anyone with information should call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.