NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,525,769 which is 376% higher than the state average of $320,291.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Carolina

#1. Kill Devil Hills: 7

#2. Wilmington: 4

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3

#3. Raleigh: 3

#6. Morehead City: 2

#7. Asheville: 1

#7. Boone: 1

#7. Cullowhee: 1

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill: 1

#7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 1

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Waxhaw

– Typical home value: $607,332

– 1-year price change: +30.7%

– 5-year price change: +77.1%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Stacker

#29. Chapel Hill

– Typical home value: $618,289

– 1-year price change: +33.5%

– 5-year price change: +65.1%

– Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill

Stacker

#28. Kitty Hawk

– Typical home value: $630,377

– 1-year price change: +38.9%

– 5-year price change: +77.0%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#27. Apex

– Typical home value: $631,985

– 1-year price change: +40.8%

– 5-year price change: +77.3%

– Metro area: Raleigh

Stacker

#26. Blowing Rock

– Typical home value: $635,440

– 1-year price change: +28.2%

– 5-year price change: +84.3%

– Metro area: Boone

Stacker

#25. Cary

– Typical home value: $636,039

– 1-year price change: +39.3%

– 5-year price change: +76.4%

– Metro area: Raleigh

Stacker

#24. Rodanthe

– Typical home value: $648,334

– 1-year price change: +45.9%

– 5-year price change: +77.2%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#23. Pine Knoll Shores

– Typical home value: $656,397

– 1-year price change: +34.1%

– 5-year price change: +77.9%

– Metro area: Morehead City

Stacker

#22. Salvo

– Typical home value: $659,645

– 1-year price change: +41.5%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#21. Nags Head

– Typical home value: $662,985

– 1-year price change: +38.8%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#20. Surf City

– Typical home value: $663,846

– 1-year price change: +38.4%

– 5-year price change: +86.7%

– Metro area: Wilmington

Stacker

#19. Saint James

– Typical home value: $667,864

– 1-year price change: +34.5%

– 5-year price change: +59.5%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Stacker

#18. New Hill

– Typical home value: $670,772

– 1-year price change: +39.9%

– 5-year price change: +83.5%

– Metro area: Raleigh

Stacker

#17. Emerald Isle

– Typical home value: $685,893

– 1-year price change: +31.2%

– 5-year price change: +75.8%

– Metro area: Morehead City

Stacker

#16. Kure Beach

– Typical home value: $730,674

– 1-year price change: +36.4%

– 5-year price change: +89.4%

– Metro area: Wilmington

Stacker

#15. Southern Shores

– Typical home value: $782,293

– 1-year price change: +37.9%

– 5-year price change: +85.0%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#14. Corolla

– Typical home value: $817,436

– 1-year price change: +12.8%

– 5-year price change: +31.2%

– Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

Stacker

#13. Cashiers

– Typical home value: $819,977

– 1-year price change: +31.7%

– 5-year price change: +78.5%

– Metro area: Cullowhee

Stacker

#12. Holden Beach

– Typical home value: $829,737

– 1-year price change: +42.3%

– 5-year price change: +86.2%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Stacker

#11. Highlands

– Typical home value: $836,261

– 1-year price change: +30.6%

– 5-year price change: +73.7%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#10. Waves

– Typical home value: $841,527

– 1-year price change: +44.6%

– 5-year price change: +87.0%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#9. Weddington

– Typical home value: $920,235

– 1-year price change: +30.2%

– 5-year price change: +72.3%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Stacker

#8. Duck

– Typical home value: $922,586

– 1-year price change: +40.6%

– 5-year price change: +83.3%

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

Stacker

#7. Terrell

– Typical home value: $924,002

– 1-year price change: +30.4%

– 5-year price change: +82.0%

– Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

Stacker

#6. Topsail Beach

– Typical home value: $974,506

– 1-year price change: +49.1%

– 5-year price change: +99.9%

– Metro area: Wilmington

Stacker

#5. Grandfather

– Typical home value: $1,061,165

– 1-year price change: +16.5%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#4. Marvin

– Typical home value: $1,067,359

– 1-year price change: +28.0%

– 5-year price change: +56.6%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Stacker

#3. Bald Head Island

– Typical home value: $1,255,296

– 1-year price change: +42.1%

– 5-year price change: +62.8%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Stacker

#2. Wrightsville Beach

– Typical home value: $1,506,464

– 1-year price change: +35.1%

– 5-year price change: +76.3%

– Metro area: Wilmington

Stacker

#1. Biltmore Forest

– Typical home value: $1,525,769

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.6%

– Metro area: Asheville

