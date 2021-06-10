Child ejected, killed in NC rollover crash Thursday morning, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was ejected and killed in a rollover crash on Thursday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

At approximately 1:53 a.m., Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 87 and Eastern Boulevard, officials said.

Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle that was entering the highway on the on-ramp and had left the road before flipping “possibly numerous times,” police said.

According to authorities, there were six people inside the vehicle – two adults and four children – and one of the children inside was ejected during the crash.

Police said a girl that was in the vehicle was ejected and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s identity has not been released as her next of kin has not yet been notified, officials said.

The on-ramp of N.C. Highway 87 northbound at Eastern Boulevard was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

Police did not say if the five other people in the vehicle were injured or if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 495-3139 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.