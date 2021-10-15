Child burned, police investigating after teenager allegedly set fire on NC bus

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is expected to be charged after starting a fire on a school bus.

A Guilford County School bus driver reported a small fire on a GCS school bus bound from Southern Guilford High School around 5:00 p.m. near the 2600 block of Ingram Road.

The driver put the fire out. Police arrived and determined that the fire set intentionally by stuffing an “unknown but flammable substance” into a soda bottle and lighting it on fire. The bus driver identified a suspect, who left the scene before police got there.

A 15-year-old girl was burned in the fire and taken to get medical treatment by her mother.

Charges are expected to be filed, but no additional suspect or victim information would be released due to the age of those involved.