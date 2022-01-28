Cherry Point Marine charged with distributing, possessing child porn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Cherry Point Marine is facing charges of possession and distribution of child porn.

Lt. Kyle James Magner, 26, of New Bern, was arrested by members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. He has been charged with seven felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken into custody and given a $100,000 secured bond.

In September of 2021, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography. Officials said evidence was discovered of multiple files containing child pornography.

The State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted in this investigation.