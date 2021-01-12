Charlotte tax company owner and employees facing fraud charges, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Seven North Carolinians have been charged with tax fraud, according to a release on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joseph Octave owned and operated Kapital Financial Services, a Charlotte tax preparation business with two offices in the area, according to documents and statements made in court.

Multiple employees have been charged with filing false tax returns for clients from 2014-2019 including deductions, business losses, American Opportunity credits, education credits, and earned income tax credits that the clients did not incur in order to fraudulently increase refunds to be paid by the IRS.

Octave profited by $700,000, according to the report. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison while the others face five.

Others who are being charged include Vonyeda Carson, while Melissa Greene, Natisha Holloman, Kimberly Joline, Whitney Vargas-Medrano and Wendia Courtois.

