Charlotte ranked No. 20 best place to live by US News & World Report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh and Durham area jumped to secure the No. 2 spot overall in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Places to Live.”

The Triangle sits second to only Boulder, Colorado, on the list. This is the second consecutive year Boulder was named No. 1.

Raleigh and Durham were ranked at No. 11 in last year’s rankings.

A total of seven North Carolina locations are mentioned in the list of 150 places across the U.S.

“This year we’re looking at how the most populous metro areas in the U.S. fared for much of the coronavirus pandemic, and seeing how far they’ll need to come to recover,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News. “It shouldn’t be a surprise that many metro areas that saw unemployment levels skyrocket in 2020 fell in the rankings, but those with greater employment stability tended to fare well.”

The second highest-ranked place in North Carolina is Charlotte at No. 20 – a sharp drop from last year’s top 10 ranking of No. 6.

Other cities such as Boston and Las Vegas also saw double-digit ranking drops in large part due to unemployment rates, U.S. News said. Other major metro areas saw a drop in ranking over the rising cost of living.

U.S. News & World Report said it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and the publication’s own internal resources to come up with the list.

Factors including housing affordability, crime rate, quality of health care, quality of education, unemployment rate, and average salary are used in the ranking.