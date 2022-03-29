CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors will pay $26 billion dollars as a part of a settlement to acknowledge their role in the opioid crisis.

Out of that money, North Carolina will get $750 million dollars and Charlotte-Mecklenburg will get about $40 million combined.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein says state and local leaders will choose where the money goes.

“These policymakers will have the opportunity to identify and support evidence-based effective programs that make a difference in the lives of the people of Mecklenburg County,” AG Stein said.

Queen City Harm Reduction is a part of the Center for Prevention Services. Lauren Kestner, Associate Director says this funding gives the organization a chance to help more people as overdoses spiked 40% in the pandemic.

“For the first time in history we have a chance to see funding go across 20 years and we don’t have to rush to the finish line,” Kestner said. “We can really bring together different efforts, prevention, treatment, harm reduction and housing.”

Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson will have to pay the first installment of the settlement to a national administrator on April 2nd. AG Stein says the money should start to trickle down to states and local governments by the summer.

He says the only rule for spending this money is it must go to addressing the opioid crisis. Stein says this will give local leaders a chance to better fund evidence-based solutions like harm reduction.

“The whole objective is to keep people alive and be as healthy as possible,” AG Stein said. “The one person we know who will not live a life of recovery is the person who is dead, so you have to meet people where they are.”

Stein says the opioid epidemic has claimed more than 20,000 lives in North Carolina. Kestner hopes local leaders consider funding programs that support people struggling with addiction physically, mentally and emotionally.



“Recovery is a process, it’s not an event we can’t just band aid this,” Kestner said. “My life was saved by taking pieces of a lot of different programs and I’m still blending them all together to find what works for me. I think the less we tie people to one pathway the more room they have to find themselves.”



For accountability of where this settlement money is going, the Attorney General says each state must publish a website to show the money has been specifically used to help people.