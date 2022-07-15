WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a 27-year-old Charlotte man following a shooting Monday of a Chapel Hill man.

According to Chapel Hill Police, Kemonnie Drequan Eason was arrested Friday morning on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators responded to the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road in Chapel Hill on Monday just after 9 p.m. and found 25-year-old Elyjah Smith with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Eason was booked into the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what led up to the shooting of Smith. Anyone with information should call the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760.