CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 68-year-old man from Vale was killed in a rollover wreck Tuesday morning in Catawba County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, on Startown Road near West Maiden Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Volvo dump truck was traveling north on Startown Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the centerline, and overturned on the roadway. The truck was hauling a load of gravel.

The driver, Billie Douglas Gambill, 68, of Vale, was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers said. He was restrained by a seatbelt.

The initial investigation indicates driver overcorrection as a contributing circumstance, troopers said.