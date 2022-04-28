Tracie Byrd

Richard Gragg

Kenneth Jones Jr.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested three people on numerous charges after a traffic stop northeast of Hickory uncovered drugs and weapons.

The traffic stop happened Wednesday, April 27 and investigators seized 40.9 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of fentanyl, a pistol, brass knuckles, and drug paraphernalia.

Pictures Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Tracie Byrd, 29, of Claremont was charged with trafficking meth by possession and transportation, trafficking opium by possession and transportation, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into jail on $40,000 bond.

Kenneth Jones Jr., 47, of Hickory was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was booked into jail on $2,500 bond.

The driver of the car, Richard Gragg, 30, of Connelly Springs was charged with driving while licensed revoked and carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles). Gragg was booked into jail on $1,000 bond.