Telecom company expands workforce in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Duane Sipe said he has lived in Catawba County his entire life, and witnessed it slowly grow.

“This part here changed. It used to be two lanes down through here years ago,” Snipe said while walking through Hickory’s downtown area Tuesday.

Over the past several years, the county has made an effort to attract a young work force.

“Catawba County is a place where people make things and do things. It’s a pretty good place to make a product and now to live,” President of Catawba Economic Development Corporation Scott Millar said.

Big tech companies like Apple and CommScope are noticing.

In a statement, CommScope said, “Catawba County is a vibrant, growing area that is attracting more families and businesses. Catawba County is one of more than 30 counties that have a high percentage of tech occupations. We know how important technology is as well as connectivity. Our innovation, research and development conducted here in Catawba County is fueling telecommunications globally.”

“We’ve had some phenomenal job announcements coming from the fiber optic industry,” Millar said.

CommScope manufactures network infrastructure like equipment for cable TV across the globe.

The company recently announced it will be expanding in Catawba and Claremont, invest $50 million into the two facilities, and about 100 new positions.

“The investment is predominantly for equipment supporting our Broadband Networks business segment, but it also supports us modernizing and optimizing the footprint within the Claremont and Catawba facilities. We are not expanding the size of the buildings. Our investment is subject to federal and state assistanc,” CommScope said in a statement.

“We think people will move here as a result of the job placement and job opportunities that we offer here,” Millar said.

The telecommunication company said it employees about 1,500 workers across the county, with its headquarters in History.

Hickory city officials say recent job growth is expected to contribute to a population increase. About 400 people move to the city each year.

“We need to grow to keep young people in the area too because a lot of our young people go off to college and not coming back, so we hope this will keep them there,” Debbie Sipe said.