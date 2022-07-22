CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who is reportedly defrauding local churches.

Investigators say the accused man goes to church services and asks for money. Multiple churches have reportedly been targeted and have fallen victim to the scam.

It is unclear at this time how much money the man has successfully gotten from the churches he has targeted.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, and his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation/Detective Division at (828) 465-8340 or dial 911.