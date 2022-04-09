CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Catawba County, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning.

74-year-old Yvonne Richardson-Cannon was last seen at a rest area along I-40 eastbound by the Catawba and Iredell county lines.

She is described as 5’2″ weighing 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a burgundy sweater, striped shirt, blue jeans, and laced-up black sneakers.

A vehicle description was also given; a 2015 brown Chevy Malibu with NC license tags HCB7606.

She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment of some form.

Anyone with information should contact 828-464-3112.