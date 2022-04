NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving while impaired Saturday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the deputy was assigned to the Patrol Division and arrested by the Granite Falls Police Department around 3 a.m.

The deputy’s employment was terminated.

Due to personnel privacy laws, the deputy’s name will not be released.