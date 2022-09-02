NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage.

City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division.

Officials said the city is installing several new “self-service convenience centers” for residents to drop off their recyclable items. The centers are expected to become operational around November 1.

Until the convenience centers become operational, Newton residents can drop off items for free at one of Catawba County’s five existing centers listed below:

Blackburn Convenience Center: 3864 Rocky Ford Road (Newton), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Bethany Church Road Convenience Center: 2436 Bethany Church Road (Newton), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Cooksville Convenience Center: 3659 Rhoney Farm Road (Vale), open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Oxford Convenience Center: 4637 Lookout Dam Road (Catawba), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Sherrills Ford Convenience Center: 8876 Sherrills Ford Road (Sherrills Ford), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

City officials said that residential curbside garbage collection will continue as normal. Any recyclables that are left on the curb will be picked up as garbage.

Anyone with collections can call the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department at 828-685-4310.