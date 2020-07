Officers responded to calls regarding a domestic issue around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday on Stove Drive in Newton.

An investigation showed that Taji Haqq, 39, stabbed another man in the abdomen stemming from an argument. The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in stable condition.

Haqq was arrested and faces mulytiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Haqq will appear in court on Monday.

