Man tried to get credit cards using ex-wife’s name, police say

A man in Newton faces multiple charges after trying to obtain credit cards in his ex-wife’s name, local police say.

Officers responded to a report on February 3 from a woman in Lincoln County concerning identity theft. She stated two applications had been submitted using personal information that was not submitted by her in August and December of last year.

Investigators were able to tie the two credit card submissions to the woman’s ex-husband, Newton resident Justin Powell, 30.

Powell was arrested on May 5 and is charged with identity theft.