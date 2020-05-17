Body found inside Newton housefire, officials say

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding a structure fire around 12:15 a.m. Sunday at 509 W. 9th St.

The residence was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 1:30 a.m. and remained on scene until 5 a.m.

During a search of the home a body was found.

Fire crews from Newton, Conover, and Maiden all responded to the scene in addition to the Newton police and Catawba County Medic.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is unclear at this time.

