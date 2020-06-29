Motorcyclist killed by impaired driver, Newton police say

Officers responded to calls regarding a collision around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Robinwood and Greer Street.

A motorcycle collided with a car that failed to yield the right of way, and the motorcycle operator was ejected. Hickory resident Kevin Shoemaker, 50, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car Aleta Fisher, 23 of Sylva, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and felony death by vehicle.

