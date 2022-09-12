NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road.

A Dodge Charger driven by Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford of Newton was traveling south on Startown Road when it ran off the road to the right in a curve, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and overturned, officials said.

Troopers said Shuford was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was taken from the scene by EMS and died a short time later.

Authorities said the initial investigation indicated that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.