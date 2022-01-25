Man charged with trafficking heroin after Catawba deputies make contact with idle vehicle

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Harmony man has been charged with trafficking heroin after deputies observed him sitting suspiciously in a parking lot, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies stopped after observing a suspicious vehicle last Friday around Midnight inside a parking lot of a closed business on Section House Road.

Communication was initiated with the driver, Tate Blanton, and a search of the vehicle ensued where drugs were discovered. Blanton was arrested and faces multiple charges including multiple drug-related charges including trafficking.

37 grams of heroin was confiscated and one gram of meth.

The suspect was being held on a $75,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance on Monday.