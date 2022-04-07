MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Maiden have arrested a 22-year-old Lincoln County woman for felony trafficking of opium and heroin after she failed to stop for police.

Maiden Police say Madison Dare Winslow of Lincolnton failed to stop for the blue lights and siren and continued onto East Holly Street where Maiden Police officers were able to overtake her vehicle and stop it.

Maiden Police and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Winslow and transported her to Catawba County Detention Center. Police officers found a trafficking quantity of opiate-controlled substances on Winslow.

Winslow was charged with felony trafficking of opium and heroin, failure to stop for blue light and siren, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.