CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating after a report came in of an armed person at St. Stephen’s High School in Hickory.

Authorities responded to the scene on Monday, May 9, but did not locate an armed person on the property.

All staff and students are safe.

The school was temporarily on lockdown and resumed normal operations by 2 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Queen City News they’re investigating the source of the allegations at this time.