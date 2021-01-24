Wife finds husband dead on living room couch in Hickory homicide, police say

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hickory after man was found dead in his living room due to apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting near 131 8th Avenue Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Marty Brown, 59, was found on a living room couch suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Mr. Brown’s wife found was asleep in the bedroom. Two unknown females woke Mrs. Brown to tell her that her husband had been injured. The two women then fled the residence, according to the police report.

Detectives say they later located the two women and do not consider them to be suspects at this time.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.