HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A vacant factory in Hickory was severely damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning, according to City officials.

Firefighters were called to the factory on 11th Avenue NE just after midnight Wednesdays where they reportedly saw a large fire coming from the building.

Officials said four engines, two ladders, a rescue truck and two command units were called in to battle the blaze. Long View and St Stehpens’ fire departments were also called in to help.

No injuries were reported. Officials said the damages to the building are considered to be “major.” Firefighters were still on the scene later Wednesday morning working to extinguish smoldering fires, officials said.