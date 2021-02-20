Tragic: 7 and 8-year-old die in Hickory mobile home fire

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two children were killed in a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon, the Hickory Fire Department says.

Officials responded to the fire at the home on 7th Avenue southwest shortly before 4 p.m. where they found a 7 and an 8-year-old deceased.

The children were unsupervised. Their mother was at work and the father of one of the kids showed up after the fire began.

“It’s been many years since we had a fatality in our area and we’ve been fortunate to have that,” a Hickory police officer said. “I’d like to take the opportunity to make sure you’ve got working smoke alarms in your homes and take time to see if they’re actually working. Also, have an escape plan for your family.”

Neighbors told Fox 46 that they attempted to save the children but the doors wouldn’t unlock and dogs on the property wouldn’t allow them to get inside.

No other injuries were reported and the scene is now under investigation by the SBI, Hickory Police Department and FD.

The cause of the fire is expected to be released Sunday.