The collapse of wooden arches over Hickory City Walk end year of issues

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The collapse of wooden arches as part of Hickory’s City Walk project have been the talk of the town.

The city of Hickory said the collapse happened as storms were making their way through the area.

“My son heard it, and we live about two blocks away from here,” said Carl Thomason. “He thought a train had crashed.”

Thomason was one of many that dropped by and looked at the damage.

Issues with the arches have been reported since their installation less than a year ago. Safety concerns dealing with “stress” of the wood that makes up the arches led to a three-month halt on the City Walk project. Repairs were made in July.

The City Walk project itself opened officially in December.