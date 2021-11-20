Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside an apartment complex in Hickory died after being shot multiple times, the Hickory Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments located at 405 17th Ave. 19-year-old Omari Alexander was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alexander was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a Chevy Camaro that was running idle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when officers arrived, according to the police report.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.

