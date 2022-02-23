HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a suspect who they say carjacked an elderly woman at Valley Hills Mall on Monday.

According to Hickory Police, an 83-year-old woman was parking her car in the lower level parking deck near the Dillard’s west entrance just before 2 p.m. when she was approached by a Black male suspect who pulled a gun on her and demanded her keys. The suspect then got into her car and drove away towards Catawba Valley Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie pulled up and a dark-colored mask covering his mouth and nose. He displayed a black or dark gray handgun. The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. and was not captured on store surveillance cameras.

Investigators are looking for a burgundy 2001 Buick Century with NC License Plate number TFR-4308.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.