Suspect sought for series of store break-ins in downtown Hickory Friday night

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect who is wanted for a series of robberies in the downtown Hickory area is being sought by police, authorities said on Saturday.

Officials say Taste full of Beans Coffeehouse, Professional Cleaners, and Brahma Graphx were all broken into between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday night. Those businesses are all located in the downtown Hickory area on 2nd and 3rd streets.

Damage was reported at each business including shattered windows and broken doors. Authorities didn’t specify what exactly was stolen from the businesses.

An initial investigation identified Chad Byrd, 44, as the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.