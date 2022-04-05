HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted man who reportedly fled to Mexico after a 1997 DWI crash that killed a Hickory mother and her two daughters died in the country in 2020, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said Javier Uresti was the suspect in a 1997 DWI crash that killed Maria Self and her two daughters, Kathy Styles and Ruth Self.

Self and her daughters were crossing Tate Boulevard on Ninth Street Lane Southeast on February 17, 1997, when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by Uresti, authorities said.

Investigators believe Uresti, who was wanted for three counts of second-degree murder, fled to his hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico afterward.

Officials said the Hickory Police Department and the FBI worked to search for the man for over 20 years.

Investigators received confirmation that Uresti died in Mexico on July 1, 2020.