Sheriff: Lenoir man shopping at Dollar General caught with drugs, stolen car

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenoir man who was found to be in possession of drugs, as well as a stolen vehicle, was busted by deputies inside a Dollar General Store.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle at a Dollar General Store located in Hickory last Thursday.

Deputies ran the tags on the car and found that it had previously been reported as stolen out of McDowell County. Lenoir resident Justin Day, 37, was driving the vehicle and was seen exiting the car and going into the store.

Deputies followed, made contact with him in the store, and he was arrested.

Methamphetamine was found and seized during a search of the vehicle, a black Hyundai Sonata.

Day faces multiple charges including felony drug possession and stealing a car. He received a $20,000 bond and was being held at Burke County Jail.