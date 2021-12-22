Men held gun to woman’s head and stole her car in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men held a gun to a woman’s head and stole her car late Tuesday night in Hickory, police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident in an apartment complex parking lot on 20th Avenue Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman stated two men assaulted her, held a gun to her head, and stole her vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later and officers attempted to stop it, but it fled and a chase ensued.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a utility pole in a Food Lion parking lot, and the two men tried to flee on foot before being caught, the police report indicated.

Statesville residents Deojnte Clark, 29, and Keon Abraham, 22, both face multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, larceny, and resisting.

They are both being held with no bond.