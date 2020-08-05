Man shot in the face during apparent targeted attack in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are actively looking for a suspect who they said shot another person in the face Tuesday afternoon in Hickory.

Officers responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots around 4 p.m. Tuesday near 1355 Goat Farm Street in Hickory. An unidentified resident in the home was found shot in the face and arm by what appeared to be pellets from a shotgun, the police report indicated.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time but the person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Randall Brank, 25, of Morganton, as the suspect. Brank is said to have driven his vehicle, a black SUV, to the victim’s home, and fired several shots into the house, authorities said.

Police are actively looking for Brank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-438-5500 or 911.