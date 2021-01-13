Large fire destroys vacant factory building in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large fire damaged a vacant factory building in Hickory Wednesday morning, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews were called to the factory around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at 838 14th Street.

Hickory Fire responded with multiple crews with additional help from Longview and St. Stephens.

The building was vacant, but officials said one person was inside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The damage to the building is considered major.

Firefighters are still on scene working to put out smoldering flames and hotspots.

Investigators are waiting for the flames to be completely extinguished before beginning their investigation.

