Items thrown at Trump supporters in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver has been tracked down after he was caught on video throwing an object from a moving vehicle at a group of people waving Trump 2020 flags in Hickory.

The latest incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 on the Lenoir Rhyne Bridge over Interstate-40, according to one of the victims.

Mark Harrison tells FOX 46 he started wearing a body-cam after being attacked multiple times in the past for waving an American flag and Trump 2020 flag this year.

“We’ve also had people give us the middle finger and scream at us and that’s fine, but when they throw something at me they’ve crossed the line,” said Harrison.

Harrison said while standing on the Lenior Rhyne Bridge with a group of five other people they observed an object flying past their heads, and land on the eastbound side of I-40.

“Your rights are like your muscles. If you don’t exercise your muscles you lose your muscles. If you don’t exercise your rights your lose your rights,” said Harrison when asked why he shows support at the bridge overlooking I-40.

Harrison says he will be back out at the bridge this weekend with his Trump and American flags, weather permitting.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM