Innocent bystander shot dead outside Hickory apartment complex

Hickory police are searching for suspects after a shooting outside an apartment complex killed an innocent bystander.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at 98 3rd Ave.

Hickory resident Armstrong Seme, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hickory resident Jalen Shade, 28, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation showed three men were outside Sunny Valley Apartments and a conversation took place between Shade and the men before shots were fired. Seme was an innocent bystander and was in the area when the gunfire broke out.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android