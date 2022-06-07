HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has died after being shot along with two others at an apartment complex in Hickory on Thursday.

According to Hickory Police Department, Deveion Lasean Grayson’s death was from injuries he sustained after being shot in the head. The investigation into the shooting has now turned into a homicide.

Investigators say multiple people were shooting at one another during the incident. So far, only Tamoje Daejouir Anderson has been arrested and charged. More charges are anticipated, particularly for the shooter of Grayson who has not yet been identified.

Anderson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr.

The investigation began just after 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 when officers responded to the 800 block of 1st Street SE after receiving 911 calls about multiple gunshots being fired. Officers located Grayson shot and lying on the sidewalk next to an apartment building. Officers located Pendergrass lying in the grass nearby injured from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Catawba County EMS transported both victims to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Anderson was found inside a nearby apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the arrest and prosecution of suspects in this case, you’re asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.