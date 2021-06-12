Hickory woman killed after being rear-ended, pushed into oncoming traffic

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed after being rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic in Catawba County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed on Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 p.m. on Friday on NC 127 near Valley Field Road.

Hickory resident Betty Shook, 89, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Shook had stopped to wait for traffic to pass before turning into a private driveway when she was rear-ended by Cherryville resident Michael Isenhour, 33. Shook’s vehicle was forced into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Isenhour has been charged with misdemeanor death and failing to reduce speed. Traffic was shut down for a period of time while the investigation was conducted.