Hickory suspect shot by police is charged with robbery, kidnapping

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory man who is in the hospital after being shot by police had previously tried to rob a nearby arcade before holding a pool hall employee at gunpoint, Hickory Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a man with a gun at Corner Pocket Lounge around 11 p.m. last Thursday. Officers arrived and made contact with Hickory resident Gregory Cribb, 42. who witnesses said pulled a gun on an employee.

Cribb, who then left and went into the parking lot, was told to show his hands and come out from behind a dumpster, according to the police report. He refused to cooperate, made several verbal threats, and two officers fired guns striking Cribb. Cribb was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in stable condition.

On Monday Hickory PD said prior to the incident at the lounge, Cribb attempted to rob and detained an employee at nearby Skill Fish Arcade on US Highway 70.

NCSBI was called in to investigate as is standard procedure when an officer discharges their guns.

Cribb remains in the hospital.