Missing 91-year-old Hickory woman found safe

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Helen Rockett, 91, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been located and is safe, Hickory authorities confirmed.

(4:58 p.m. Sunday) – Hickory Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 91-year-old woman.

Helen Rockett was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday near 1400 9th Avenue. Rockett possibly suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment and is considered to be endangered, according to the police report.

Rockett is described as 5’2″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing pink pajamas, no shoes, and carrying a black pocketbook.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.

