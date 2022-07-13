CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory official took kickbacks such as wine-tasting tours and sports events that influenced his decision on awarding county contracts to area businesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

66-year-old Hickory resident Barry Edwards was sentenced to a year in prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to taking bribes.

Court records show that from 2012 to 2018 Edwards and an unnamed contractor devised a scheme involving Catawba County government contracts. Edwards at the time was the Director of Utilities and Engineering in the county and had the authority to award contracts on behalf of the county government.

Edwards awarded contracts to three businesses and received kickbacks including wine-tasting tours, sporting events, and expensive meals totaling over $30,000 that influenced his decisions, records showed.

The court has issued a $30,000 money judgment against Edwards.