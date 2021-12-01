Men tie logging chain to ATM, pickup truck in Hickory attempted robbery

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are being sought for attempting to steal cash from an ATM by tying a logging chain to the back of a pickup truck they allegedly stole, Hickory Police said Wednesday.

Officers were patrolling an area along Highway 127 around 4 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious pickup truck in the parking lot of a SunTrust Bank branch located on N Center St.

As they approached, two men fled, leaving the truck behind. It was later discovered the truck had been reported stolen out of Elkin.

A logging chain had been connected to an ATM in an attempt to steal cash, the police report indicated.

The only descriptions of the suspects given are two slender men wearing black jackets, pants, and toboggans.