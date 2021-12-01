Hickory man pleads guilty to 2017 gas station robbery

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory man has pled guilty to a 2017 robbery at a gas station in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery at Jerry’s One Stop Convenience Store on East Highway 27 in Lincolnton in August of 2017.

Surveillance video shows the clerk opening the cash register and the suspect grabbing the cash and attempting to flee.

The owner of the store was able to grab and take the suspect to the ground before he escaped in a vehicle. Detectives were able to identify the vehicle from a nearby witness who saw the car take off.

Hickory resident Tyrone Rozzell, 46, was identified as the suspect and he was arrested later that day