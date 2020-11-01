Haunted theme park takes spooky to the next level

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This haunted theme park in Hickory, NC is taking spooky to the next level bringing out any and every fear you may have.

“You could make a haunt a full-time business, I believe it!” Says Lake Hickory Haunts owner Ryan Settlemyre. Settlemyre combined his lifelong passion for scaring people and his education in business when Lake Hickory Haunts debuted back in 2012.

With land passed down for generations, Settlemyre says, “We’ve got family land here, it’s a good place to do it, so we made it happen.” Today, Lake Hickory Haunts has been rated number one in the Carolinas as well as in the top ten on the east coast and even the country!

Lake Hickory Haunts is a year-round operation of planning ideas and incorporating unique characters and themes into the set. Then the set building begins, props are created, costumes are made, and dynamic lighting and special effects are implemented. Even plumbing!

“I’m really proud of our actors as well as our managers and trainers!” Settlemyre mentioned when asked about hiring actors. While the hiring takes place throughout the year, training and group exercises begin in the months leading up to the Halloween season. This is a process that allows both experienced and inexperienced actors to be part of the team.

The actors at Lake Hickory Haunts have taken on a specific style of acting. Acting is a mixture of scarring people and improve acting. Settlemyre says “anyone can jump out and say boo!” Actors taking on creepy and dynamic roles is a common theme throughout the attraction and they don’t break character! This is one of many elements that make this haunt unique.

This weekend may bring an end to the 2020 Halloween season, but Lake Hickory Haunts is keeping it creepy until November 14th for those still searching for a scare. Beware if you go in the last two days, the monsters like to sleep in the dark and you’ll be lead through the trail by only a glow lamp!

LATEST HEADLINES