Foodbank gives hundreds of meals to families in need in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The need for food in Hickory has never been greater as people struggle to get through the pandemic.

Donald Dickens works with Second Harvest Food Bank. It collaborated with Clinton Tabernacle filling trunks with free food boxes on Monday.

“The food insecurity rate the poverty rate their climbing in this local area here,” Dickens said. Dr. Anthony Freeman is the pastor and said he opened his parking lot without question.

It’s the first time Second Harvest has served in Catawba County. National guardsmen and volunteers helped give away more than 550 boxes.

“Our hearts were certainly open with this opportunity to connect with them because even in this county there have been many families that have been struggling,” Freeman said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to carry out our Christian love to families doing exactly what God teaches us to do which is to feed the hungry.”

Each box filled with fresh produce, cans, veggies, and meats is enough to last for seven days. Another week organizers said families won’t have to worry about a meal.

“With all the hardships going on in the last year or so times have been tough. This comes in and it’s a blessing in disguise.” One person said. “It’s very beneficial for the neighborhood.”

The food bank said over the last 12 months it’s given 20 million more meals than the previous 12 months. The group is looking for other churches and groups throughout the Carolinas to host drive-through events like the one at Clinton Tabernacle to keep people from having to worry about food.

“I’m glad to see the turnout,” Dickens said. “But I don’t like to see the turn out it’s kind of hard to see the need is so bad and it’s so obvious that we have to be in these communities doing this but just glad that we’re able to do it.”