Escaped inmate caught in stolen vehicle in Hickory, police say

MAIDEN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An escaped inmate from a North Carolina Department of Corrections facility in Catawba County has been found and taken into custody, local officials said.

Officials in Maiden and Catawba counties were notified around 7 a.m. on Monday that an inmate that was being held at the Catawba County Correctional Center in Maiden had escaped.

Johnny Setzer, 49, climbed the perimeter fences and escaped and stole a vehicle, according to the police report. The vehicle was described as a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and was stolen from a nearby business.

Setzer was located in the vehicle around 9 a.m. in Hickory near 900 D Ave. Dr. and was arrested without incident. He was being treated for lacerations on his hands and body although it is unclear how he was injured.

Setzer now faces additional criminal charges including escape and theft.

