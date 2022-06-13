HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street.

35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are searching for a suspect and there is no motive yet for the shooting. This remains an active investigation.